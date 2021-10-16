The federal lawmaker representing Egbeda Ona ara federal constituency , Honorable Akin Alabi has re-emphasized his commitment to alleviate the suffering of the masses , particularly the women population, who he refers to as ever loyal and a force to always recon with.

The lawmaker made this know yesterday at the October edition of the Akin Alabi 250 million naira women empowerment scheme which was held at the brewery area of Ibadan.

Honorable alabi who made bold and sing praises of the women in his constituency , reiterated that the roles played by the women in his emergence as a lawmaker can not be underestimated, adding that the program is specially to give back to them and also make them have a feel and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Honorable Alabi said the October edition of the program is a continuation of the 250 million empowerment skim he had promised at the assumption of office which started in 2019, and it sole aim is to empower the less privileged particularly women in his constituency.

While speaking about what drives him to continue the good work, he said he was motivated to come up with this kind of poverty alleviation program In order to give support to those women at the grassroots in order to boost what ever type of petty trades they are involve in and also reap the reward of the selflessness and support given to him during the electioneering period .

He added that aside from the legislative duty t, which basically is the sole responsibility of lawmakers , this special program was designed to bring the dividends of democracy to the grassroots, adding that 250 women every month gets to benefits from the cash empowerment which ranges from 20 thousand and 100 thousand depending on the needs documented.

Two progressive congress leader at the constituency ,Alhaji Sodiq Akintunde Akeem and Mrs Bamidele Akinwale while confirming that the empowerment program had being on since honorable Alabi resumed office , lauded the lawmaker for being super special and caring to the women population at the constituency even at this time when the country is going through serious economic challenges.

They however prayed that the almighty bless him and make everything that concerns him propers .

However some of the beneficiaries who spoke to news men emotionally thanked honorable Akin alabi for his persistence and focus on the program, praying that God will continue to grant the lawmaker. Wisdom in all he does and bless him the more so that other yet to benefit can also have a taste of the amazing blessing .

The event was graced by Apc party leaders in the constituency, sole A class Politicians, well wishers and the beneficiaries.