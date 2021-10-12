The Nigerian music scene is, no doubt, fast emerging stronger boasting a high quality crew of talented singers sure to shake up the scene from 2021 going forward.

One of the fast rising music talents is Oguntade Adewale Damola popularly known on the stage as ‘Ajimovoix Drums’.

With his presence in Nigeria’s Hip-Hop genre, Ajimovoix Drums has brought about an unexpected turn of events in the music industry as a music and beats producer, with awesome performances.

Those familiar with Ajimovoix Drums’ music brand say, the music industry is already embracing the dimensional change he has introduced, in full throttle, which is equally influencing music consumption and discovery.Endorsing the reality of Ajimovoix Drums’ dexterity as a singer that delivers a sound that seals him as a significant voice for the street by mirroring his realities through music, seasoned radio personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode a.k.a. ‘Do2tun’ of Cool 96.9FM radio in Lagos, noted in a press chat that “apart from being very gifted in music producing, Ajimovoix Drums is a charming and humbled young man, and whether you admit it or not being humble helps.”

Although, the Nigerian music industry witnessed an array of talents emerge in the past year, the coming of Ajimovoix Drums promises to be a turning point for the scene which is already revelling in an abundance of sounds.

Speaking about his background, the 31 years old singer from a family of eight said he started music from the church. “I developed music talent as a 13 year-old at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ikorodu where I was born into and raised by my parents.

Of course, it was expected of me to grow up as a pastor but I accepted the music calling first. One other thing that I dreamt to go into was fish farming. But as I have said, music took precedence.”

Ajimovoix Drums, who said he looks forward to working with more established music talents having done beats for quite a number of singers, also expressed his passion for humanitarian efforts.

So, far, he has featured in many lyrics productions with some top-rate musicians.He produced ‘Baby Kingsway’ by Cblvck featuring Naira Marley; ‘Abi’ by LaCrown featuring Small Doctor; ‘Omo Aunty Mi’ by Cblvck; ‘Flicky Flicky’ by Mayzee featuring Reminisce; ‘Owo Igbo’ by Sir Raw featuring Otega Billz; ‘Kum’ by Bravo G featuring Naira Marley and Lilkesh, and many more

Following two of his personal hit tracks that are shaking the music industry at the moment, ‘Focus Dance Beat’ and ‘Lagos Scatter Dance Beat’, another top Nigerian recording producer, Ben’Jamin Obadje a.k.a. Spellz, affirmed that, “Ajimovoix drums gives other African music producers visibility just by being present.

He has paved the way for every young, old music and record producers proving to them that they can make a well blown and recognized sounds without vocal or chants on their beats just as he did with his famous two tracks.”

Ajimovoix Drums is noted as “the first Nigerian music producer to make massive wave with just an instrumental/ dance beat without vocals on them.”

