With a track record of excellence and exceptional modeling services, Aisha Bello who leads Star Models Africa was awarded and her agency recognized as the Modeling Brand of the year at the just concluded La Mode Awards held at the prestigious, Oriental Hotel on the 1st of October 2021.

Speaking on the win, Aisha shared, “It feels good knowing people follow and see what we are doing. Knowing that people appreciate and respect my work makes me feel very excited. It’s means a lot for my brand because being recognized will encourage us more in our hard work.”

Miss Bello has tirelessly helped position her modeling brand as the place of achieving a modeling dream and earning a prosperous career with it. She has been bent on changing the narrative of Young African models by helping them actualize their dreams of modeling. Giving them the right training, tools and creating opportunities for them to become Top Models in the global fashion industry.