By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has extended the completion date of the ongoing repairs of the burnt Airport Flyover by the Federal Ministry of Works, earlier scheduled for October 3, to October 30, 2021.

In another development, the state government has warned against uncoordinated physical developments along alignments of the ongoing regional road for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge, particularly Shapatta, near the Victoria Garden City, where it ordered the immediate suspension of developments.

On rehabilitation of Airport Flyover, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, while announcing the new date, yesterday, explained that the extension of the repair works on the bridge was to allow the concrete jacketing of the damaged bridge achieves maximum strength before opening.

Oladeinde, assured that the main carriage way will be open as soon as the aforementioned process was completed as any form of haste would be detrimental to the progress made in restoring the structure back to optimum standard.

He stated that motorists will continue with the current traffic diversion plan involving the use of the alternate lanes freed up by the contractors during the course of the repairs.

While commending the citizenry for their perseverance in the face of simultaneous construction works within the state, Oladeinde appealed for more cooperation with the officials on the field as it would speed up the projects and provide seamless movement in the nearest future.

Recall that the structure of the bridge was affected by the inferno that occurred in January 2021 as a result of a full-loaded Premium Motor Spirit, PMS tanker which exploded in a fireball gutting the flyover with extensive damage done.

. Suspends physical devt in Shapatta, VI

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, has given a stop work order over uncoordinated physical developments along alignments of the ongoing regional road, particularly Shapatta, near the Victoria Garden City, during a routine monitoring visit on Thursday.

Salako, noted with dismay the alarming rate of illegal and haphazard developments going on along Harrison Drive, Shapatta, behind VGC, Lekki.

He expressed concern that unruly developers have continued to build indiscriminately along the axis, noting that the trend could cause blight from the onset.

Reiterating that the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended) is still in force, Salako gave owners of all unapproved developments in the area 14 days to regularise with the ministry while he, subsequently, issued a suspension order on fresh developments.

He insisted on prompt compliance with the directive, warning that the state government would, henceforth, not hesitate to remove any non-compliance with state physical development laws.