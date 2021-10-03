Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) based in Makurdi will hold a routine air firing exercise on Oct. 4 to Oct. 7.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by its Public Relations Officer, Wing Cdr. Chris Erondu.

TAC said in the statement that the four-day exercise would hold between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily at its Air Range located in Kwarnev community in Makurdi.

It is a usual routine military Air-to-Ground-Integration exercise.

“There will be firing of live heavy weapons at the air range by NAF combat aircraft.

“Consequently, residents and farmers around the Kwarnev Air Range area and its environs are encouraged not to panic on hearing the sounds of the weapons as the exercise is not meant to cause panic or harm anybody.

“Also, they are warned not to come close to the air range throughout the period and time of the exercise to avoid casualty,’’ the statement said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria