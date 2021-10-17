The Atobaase of Yoruba Land and renowned Subsea engineer, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE has felicitated with His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, J.P, CFR, and L.L. D on the 83rd birthday celebration of the revered monarch.

Agunbiade described the Alaafin as the most outstanding leader of the Yoruba Nation who has distinguished himself on the throne, and has brought a tremendous amount of prosperity to the people of Oyo and indeed the Yoruba Nation as a whole.

Recounting his experience with the Alaafin, Dr. Agunbiade said the monarch is a listening father, and a great leader, and an outstanding source of inspiration for the young and old alike as, according to him, the Alaafin has continued to demonstrate enormous magnanimity and grace in the administration of his palace and the Oyo Kingdom.

He went further to wish the Alaafin many more years of remarkable progress across Yoruba land and Oyo Kingdom under the Alaafin’s leadership.

Dr. Agunbiade noted that the recent conferment of the title of Atoobase of Yorubaland on him by the revered Monarch is a testament to the fact that the Alaafin is welcoming and open to having young and vibrant sons and daughters of Yorubaland participate in the development of the Yoruba Nation.

He further called on all well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters, and all Nigerians home and abroad to continue to pray for the monarch who has shown that he loves his people and has made tremendous sacrifices for the prosperity and progress of the yoruba nation and Nigeria in general.