Budding rapper, Aguero Banks has released his first music project in form of an EP dubbed Pains and Sacrifice.

The project houses six tracks with elements of drill, trap and hip-hop. Aguero Banks introduces the EP with Pains, a record where he tells his grass to grace story. He gives props to his record label boss, ‘Arise’ and ‘Bond’ who spotted his talent and gave a lifeline to his music career by signing him to FOMO Records.

Other tracks on the project continue the story, sticking to the theme portrayed by the project’s title, “Pains and Sacrifice”. Tracks on the project were produced by Chips and South East’s production powerhouse, Enap.

Chukwu Francis who prefers to be known by his professional name, Aguero Banks, prides himself as a singer, rapper and songwriter. He was born (9th November 1997) and raised in Enugu State.

Aguero Banks completed his university Education at AE-FUNAI in 2020 bagging a BSC in Sociology. Also in 2020, he was signed to FOMO Records and has since released a couple of stellar records; ‘Facie’ featuring JeriQ and the Peruzzi featured tune, ‘Olisa’.

In the first quarter of 2021, Aguero Banks headlined his Chronicles of Banks concert at his now alma mater AE-FUNAI, an event that recorded a huge success with about 6,000 people in attendance.

The new EP is just the beginning of what is to come from this young rapper. He can be connected via his Instagram handle: aguerobanks_official .

Listen to Pains and Sacrifice via Spotify below: –

<iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/7f1JbFtZnDRjrM5yxtzoE9″ width=”100%” height=”380″ frameBorder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture”></iframe>