A former 2019 APC Presidential Aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya over the weekend, pointed out that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Mr. Abubarkar Malami SAN has not exhibited a good political orientation in the recent confrontations with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Udeogaranya underscored that a political appointee must have a basic and good political orientation and must be willing to discharge the functions of his office by being politically sensitive.

Udeogaranya wondered how the AGF will be hitting the IPOB hard with allegations, upon allegations, even when most people do not agree with most of these allegations and then go into election in a few days, in a state that is being intimidated by IPOB and expect to come out victorious.

The former presidential aspirant advised the AGF to slow down the pace and stop populating the political space with matters of IPOB.