Savage is a newcomer but a force to reckon with in the Afro Beats Music industry. He has set the tone for high expectations when it comes to his music career.

After releasing his first hit single Confident featuring Nigerian Afro Fusion singer , Buju. Followed up by another hit ,titled Rosemary featuring Nigerian singer/rapper and song writer Victony, the rising star , Savage, has released his first highly anticipated Debut Album titled Utopia.

The 10 track album is a versatile body of work with a taste for everyone. The album includes reflections on hustle, adoration, sensuality ,lust and confidence . Utopia explores the diverse fusion between afro-fusion and rap while touching on afro pop. Versatility isn’t in the sound the album explores but in the features too. Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones is featured on the 9th track Hard along side one of the best rappers in South Africa , Emtee. Including Nigerian born rapper UK based Afropop Singer , Kinda Kudz featured, with Kojo Funds ,an English singer-songwriter and rapper on the 2nd track titled Mana Gyalis. And to take everything back home , there are features from Buju and Victony.

Exploring the theme of adoration , the Nigerian artist is hypnotised by the love of a woman who seems to have him in control, in Blow Me Away. Sensuality reviles itself when Savage explains the temptation to the woman’s body who he adores in the song titled Bottons – with the sound of percussive Afrobeats. On Pariwo ,Savage, shows a different side to his usual sound, using the popularised and iconic 808 drum sound.

In the short space of time Savage has been on the rise, we have seen the immaculate work he has for us in store. He has proven that he can be put on any genre of music and he can deliver. The rising star was featured on the Savy Media Africa’s 11th edition, themed : Youth Resurgence in October. With all that Savage has given his supporters, he is also dropping the music video to Rosemary featuring Victony ,soon.