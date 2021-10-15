Dj Chi Oriji who’s a force to be reckon with in the African America music scene has said that wizkid’s song titled essence where he featured Tems is fasting becoming a relevant song in the US music market.

He said ‘ Afrobeat is fast rising , I see wizkid behind this strong movement , we have had some Afro song hit the music scene but this is different . It’s on the billboard and other American charts.

DJ Chi Oriji has worked closely with a variety of sensations. He has worked with Maxi priest’s song who is a Grammy nominated artiste Che Elliott , jaeylondon among many others.

DJ Chi Oriji is one of the most celebrated African American djs in diaspora. African is at the center of attraction right they need to team up and be more than a vioce.

Aside from being a international dj , he’s also a business man having chains of business across the global .