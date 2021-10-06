.

President Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Nigeria’s Trade and Investment minister, Adeniyi Adebayo and the His Excellency Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nahyan have all confirmed attendance for the FIN Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum and the Forbes Best of Africa Energy Award sessions that will hold on November 21st, 2021 at the prestigious 7-star Burj AL Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

A letter from His Excellency Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nahyan in confirmation of His support as Patron and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, reads “We endeavour to use our esteemed office to Invite UAE Investors and Key speakers to the event, as it will further strengthen the business relationships and UAE”.

This move is in continuation of its bid to promote emerging economies in Africa and serve as a platform for Africa’s linkage to the world.

The event is a two-pronged package. The theme of the International Energy Forum is “The future of oil and gas in Africa” while the theme of the Trade and Investment Forum is “The road to a prosperous Africa”.

The second part is the conference and the exhibition will hold on November 22nd – 23rd, 2021 at Shangaria Hotel, Dubai.

The Trade and Investment Forum will aim at stimulating wider inclusiveness between countries to speed up the actualization of prosperous Africa; act as advocacy machinery for the development of job creation incubation system for African youths at the grassroots and impact on the participants improved know-how on available opportunities for trade, investment and tourism.

According to Olayinka Fayomi, Chief Executive, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), “it is estimated that the impact of COVID-19 would drag African economies into a fall of about 1.4% in GDP, with smaller economies facing a contraction of up to 7.8%. So, it is time to turn to trade and investments help to build better bilateral trade and investment platforms and boost the economy as well as increasing productivity and export capacity.”

“I am looking forward to the high-level networking, especially the one-to-one business meetings between decision-makers and top executives and entrepreneurs from all parts of the world’, Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC).

Expected key participants at the trade and investment forum include; President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe; President Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who is also Chairperson of the African Union; Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman Dubai Chamber of Commerce; Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC); Beata Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda; Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria; Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa, Chief Dr Mrs Nike Akande; former Trade and Investment Minister Nigeria, amongst others.

“Despite the global economic contraction as a result of shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the African continent is set for a huge economic transformation in the energy sector”, says Fayomi, adding that the international energy forum will expose the latest inventions in the oil and gas technology and provide an opportunity for greater investment in oil and gas exploration amidst the challenges of global warming.

Confirmed guests for the international energy forum include; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouel, Minister of Energy & Industry, United Arab Emirates; Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO/Managing Director, DP World UAE Region; Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO Mubadala Petroleum; Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Umar Farouk, General Secretary, APPO; Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Petroleum, Angola; Gabriel Lima Obiang, Minister of Mines & Hydrocarbon, Equatorial Guinea; Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy, Algeria; Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General, OPEC amongst others.

There will also be an exhibition area where oil and gas technology, inventions, software developers, gas exploration equipment manufacturers and multinational companies demonstrate their innovations.

The high point of the event is the FIN-Forbes Best of Energy Africa Award where deserving oil companies, policymakers and entrepreneurs including the Presidents of Nations and Ministers of Petroleum in Africa and top oil and gas personalities and firms will be decorated with various awards and certificates of Honour.

