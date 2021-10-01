By Sylvester Kwentua

Digital television station, Africa Magic, is set to introduce new batches of television programs beginning from October.

This much was revealed by the television giants in a media parley and exclusive premiere of the programs, in Lagos on Thursday.

Africa Magic, known to always dish out exciting and entertaining contents, are not going to disappoint this time around, when the programs start airing, as quality time was spent researching and producing contents set to keep viewers glued to their chairs, according to the Head of Productions, Mike Steve Akinrinde, who addressed the media.

“The whole production researched and worked hard to give viewers the best stories and contents across Africa. We can proudly say that Africa entertainment history is not complete without mentioning Africa magic.” Mike proudly remarked.

Mike who also revealed that seven Africa Magic channels would air these programs once they kick off, also added this..

“These stories were chosen amongst several stories, making it unique, in order to give viewers a unique watching experience. We are building on what Nollywood started, but we can safely say we are taking it further by making sure the experience viewers get will be great. We continue to bring the viewers the best contents Africa has to offer.” Mike concluded.

Amongst the programs to start airing from October are, Venge, Music Buzz, Movement Japa, The Rishantes, Owambe Saturday, Turn up Friday, Dilemma, Mercy Reality, Date my Family Nigeria, Unmarried S3, My siblings and I.