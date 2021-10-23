Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi has lauded the turbaning of Alhaji Saliu Mustapha as the Turaki of Ilorin by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Afikuyomi, a long time associate of Mustapha, described the conferment of the royal title as “a worthy recognition of Alhaji Mustapha’s contribution to nation-building.”

In a statement issued at the weekend, Afikuyomi, who represented Lagos Central Senatorial District, and later Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said “Alhaji Saliu Mustapha has been conscientious in politics, and painstaking in humanitarian services, not just around the people of Ilorin Emirate alone, but in the entire Kwara State and in Nigeria as a whole.”

He further noted that “Mustapha’s decent politics, maturity and candor have combined to portray him as a rare breed amongst the pack, which is why he is often welcomed in any circle he has pitched tent with.”

“He has a great sense of fairness, comportment and is also result oriented. A loyal friend, with a god-fearing disposition, he passes as one of the most respectable public figures from Kwara State,” Afikuyomi, a former principal officer of the Senate, added.

He said with Mustapha’s turbaning as the Turaki of Ilorin, he was confident that he would impact on the people of the peace-loving emirate, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness, and the expectations of citizens.

“May God almighty give him the wisdom, good health and longevity to deliver the much-needed goods for his people, his fans and for humanity at large. Congratulations to a good friend,” the Senator said.

Vanguard News Nigeria