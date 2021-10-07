Nigeria’s leading commodities player, AFEX, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Thursday, held a policymakers field day for farmers in Kaduna State.

At least 200 maize and Soyabeans farmers were hosted for the field day at the AFEX maize and Soyabean demo farms in Richifa and Shika in the state.

AFEX Fair Trade Managing Director Kamaldeen Raji said the initiative is to empower the farmers with new and innovative farming techniques and cultural practices to improve local farm yield and tackle the challenge of food insufficiency in the country.

“We are working with the CBN to help maize and soybean farmers modify their production approaches and educate them on best practices by focusing on yield difficulties,” Raji added.

“Experts from the CBN Governor’s office trained farmers on new and innovative techniques of growing maize and soybeans,” he said, adding that this will help boost smallholders farmers productivity and also help in addressing the country’s food insecurity problems.

Raji stated that AFEX intends to expand this project’s scope to include more farmers across the country.

The leading commodities market operator, since inception has helped improve the livelihoods of over 160,000 farmers while cumulatively facilitating over 200,000MT of trades with its solutions through its Work Bench offerings.

AFEX has built Nigeria’s largest supply chain infrastructure, giving producers access to credit, inputs, and markets, which are required to generate sustainable income across the value chain.