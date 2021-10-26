By Arogbonlo Israel

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has encouraged corps members to ensure healthy interactions that will advance the progress of a united Nigeria.

The Director General, who is an Associate Professor made the statement in his address read at the Swearing-in Ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ (Stream 1) corps members deployed to Ondo.

Represented at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko by the NYSC Ondo Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani, the Director General said that the deployment policies are aimed at broadening their understanding of the country which will make them effective contributors to the promotion of national unity and integration.

The NYSC boss who was just recently conferred with the fellowship of the Historical Society of Nigeria (FHSN) said that orientation course as the launch-pad for the service year is to prepare the graduate youths physically and mentally for the expected contributions to the progress and development of the fatherland.

“The orientation course is designed to equip you for the realisation of your potentials and attainment of individual feats both within the period of service and beyond and I want to admonish you to build lasting friendships and promote exchange of ideas that will advance the ideals of the noble Scheme.”

Shuaibu rejoiced with the new inductees on the successful completion of their various academic programmes and subsequent mobilisation for the national service.

He hinted that camp activities which included lessons on the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical trainings as well as sensitisation on topical national issues is to prepare the members of the service corps for the challenges of nation building.

The NYSC helmsman cautioned corps members against indulgence in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices and urged them to use social media responsibly and be security conscious.

“I also urge you to use the social media only for the promotion of unity and other positive purposes rather than rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred. At all times, you must be security conscious, and avoid putting yourselves in harm’s way.

The Director General disclosed that empowerment of corps members for self-employment and wealth creation has been a major area of focus for the Scheme since skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was established in 2012, and charged the corps members to embrace the economic intervention.

‘I encourage you to stay off the long queue of job seekers by choosing from the various skill sets and participate fully in the training sessions. On our part, we shall continue to work with relevant stakeholders, including financial institutions, to enable you actualise your business dreams” he said.

The Sun Personality of the Year award winner in the Public Sector category reminded the corps participants on the need to continue to comply with the COVID -19 prevention protocols throughout the orientation course and ensured that they maintain physical distancing and wear face mask appropriately at all times.

He announced the plans of the Federal Government to make presentation of evidence of COVID -19 vaccination by public servants a pre-requisite for gaining entry to public offices from 1st December, 2021.

“I therefore, encourage those of you, who are yet to take the vaccine, to do so without further delay as the rule could apply to corps members in places of primary assignment. Of greater significance is the fact that the vaccine will keep you safe.”

General Ibrahim disclosed that NYSC is already in touch with the relevant authorities with a view to ensuring that the vaccines are made available to corps members in the course of the orientation programme.

The administration of Oath of Allegiance on the prospective corps members was performed by the Chief Judge of Ondo who was represented by the Honourable Justice John Olajide Abe.

The 1453 prospective corps members made up of 730 males and 723 females promised to be proud of their fatherland and serve the nation honestly and faithfully.

Vanguard News Nigeria