In a bid to sell Nigerian content to the global audience, star actress, Adunni Ade has marked her entry into the creative industry as a producer with the production of her debut yet-to-be released blockbuster movie titled “Soólè”.

Soólè is crafted with creative aesthetics, thematic preoccupation and robust storyline. The film follows the story of a number of strangers who find themselves in a sticky situation after they discover a huge sum of money on a bus while on a trip to the East. Soólè is a comedy drama that is sure to leave you at the edge of your seats.

Soólè is also actress Adunni Ade’s debut film in cinemas since she made the transition from actress to film producer. The movie is produced by her production company, Lou-Ellen Clara Films, and directed by Kayode Kasum, who has directed box office hits like; Sugar Rush, Ponzi, Dwindle and more. The movie also features talented superstars like, Sola Sobowale, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Jacobs, Adunni Ade, Shawn Faqua, Meg Otanwa, Kelechi Udegbe and a host of others.

SOÓLÈ is set for premiere in Lagos on the 21st of November and will hit cinemas nationwide on the 26th of November 2021. The film is distributed by FilmOne entertainment.