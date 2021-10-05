The Group Managing Director, Adron Homes and Properties, Adetola Emmanuelking has joined the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in a prayer session to mark the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The Prayer was held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ogun State, was joined by the real estate mogul and other ministers of God, to make supplications for the country, most especially in this trying time.

In his address for the need for such religious gathering, the former President stressed the need to call on God as a people for divine manifestation of God’s presence in the situation of the country.

It would be recalled that, Adron Homes and Properties last weekend marked the 61st Independence Anniversary with its theme song “Unity” to canvass for national cohesion and economic growth among Nigerians.

More photos below…