A real estate company, Adozilion Homes, has launched new apartments called Mufasa Apartments in Lagos.



The apartments, which are located in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos, are two and three-bedroom apartments with boys’ quarters attached to them.



The Managing Director, Adozillion homes, Dr Simon Adozi, said the company was targeting the middle-income earners and has taken up the challenge to solve the housing deficit situation in the country.



He said, “Mufasa Apartments provides accommodation where people can live, work and play in the same space. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that if we must provide accommodation, it should be a place where people can work and play.



“So, that has been inculcated into the designs and put together in the Mufasa Apartments. They come with all the amenities such as a swimming pool and gym because we care about the general well being of people.



“The apartments also come with fire alarm just in case of a fire emergency, good portable water and electricity provision.”

Adozi stated that the company was offering a flexible payment plan without interest charges.



“Payments can be made within 12 months and it is interest-free. With the Mufasa Apartments, you can pay within 10 months and you can pay within six months. Mufasa Apartments has made housing affordable so that you do not even have to break the bank.

Once you do an initial deposit, then you can do monthly payments until your payment is complete; then you move into your house,” he noted.

Speaking about how he ventured into the real estate industry, Adozi said, “I have been a victim of no accommodation and living in houses that are not conducive.

So, it has been part of my commitment to make sure that I didn’t just escape living in the shanties, but that I am able to provide decent accommodation for people too.



“I have been in this real estate sector for seven years. I have been putting in the work and doing my best.

So, being recognised in the ’40 Under 40 CEOs of Africa’ and the ‘Top 100 Most Influential CEOs in Africa’ is something that makes me feel that I am doing the right thing and I am headed in the right direction. It is a call to more work and we are capable and ready to do it.”