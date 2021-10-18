By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, weekend, harped on availability of geosciences data to drive solid minerals investment in the country.

Adegbite stated this in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations Department, Etore Thomas, where he stressed that data availability attracts investment to the mining sector, generate foreign exchange and create employment for the teaming youths, adding that exploration also creates wealth along the mineral value chains.

While speaking at the presentation ceremony of the Committee Preliminary Report on the National Integrated Mineral Exploration Project, NIMEP, led by its Chairman, Dr Addulrazaq Garuba, in his office, described the report as very good and laudable project.

According to him NIMEP was designed to provide geosciences data needed for integrated mineral exploration in Nigeria, which he commended President Muhammadu Buhari who has not only supported but has also shown commitment to diversifying the economy through the mineral and mining sector.

According to the statement, he (Adegbite) commended members of the committee on NIMEP for doing an excellent work, which he promised that the report will form basis for developing geosciences data centre of the Ministry.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, lauded staff of the Ministry for conceptualizing NIMEP, saying it was important for the sector as well as for other sectors of the economy for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Akinlade also urged local and foreign investors to tap into the abundant mineral resources in the country by investing, and work assiduously to move the county’s economy to greater heights.

However, the Director General, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, and Chairman, Committee on NIMEP, Dr Abdulrazaq Garuba, disclosed that there were challenges encountered while the committee was putting the report together including kidnapping, banditry, interference by Local Government Areas , community restiveness, and others.