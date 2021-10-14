By Sola Isola – Ibadan

Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as emerged the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan as approved by the senate of the institution on Thursday.

Dr. John Odigie-Oyegun, the Pro-chancellor of the institution, who announced the approval stated that Adebowale emerged out of 16 applications received.

Our Correspondent recalls that Babatunde Ekanola, a professor of philosophy was appointed in acting capacity in December 2020 after the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka and was reappointed in June 2021 for his second term as acting VC.

Before his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Adebowale is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administrative) of the University.

He was born on 11 January, 1962 and obtained a B.Sc degree in Chemistry in June 1984; M.Sc degree in Industrial Chemistry in September, 1985 and Ph.D in Industrial Chemistry in October, 1991.

Professor Adebowale’s career started at the University of Ibadan as a Graduate Assistant between 1987 and 1991. He was appointed Lecturer II at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in October, 1991, and promoted to the grades of Lecturer I in 1994 and Senior Lecturer in 1997.

He transferred his services to the University of Ibadan in February 1999 as a Senior Lecturer and was subsequently elevated to the grades of Reader in 2003 and Professor in October 2006.

Speaking on his emergence Oyegun said; “the post of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan became vacant on December 1, 2020, and in accordance with the provision of the extant rules, the last governing council initiated the process of the appointment.

“However, the process was aborted by the visitor due circumstances beyond control, which led to dissolution of the council at that time.

“The governing council at its just concluded meeting today considered the report of the selection board, and approved the recommendation of the board to appoint Prof Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as the best Vice Chancellor of the university of Ibadan.”

Vanguard News Nigeria