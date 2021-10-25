



Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says the state had concluded arrangements to disburse its scholarships for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Fintiri made the disclosure at the 24th, 25th, and 26th combined convocation ceremony of Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola, on Saturday.

According to the Governor, this was part of his commitment for the development of education and security, which are the priorities of his administration.

“I have just concluded arrangements for the disbursement of the 2021/2022 session, with the Scholarship Board.

“The bursary forms are free and are available for pick-up at the State’s Scholarship Board for our dear students”, he said.

He added that the state government had just employed 2,000 secondary school teachers, in order to provide quality education for the students.

“We will, in the next one year, renovate 700 secondary schools and overhaul the physical infrastructure in 10 carefully selected boarding schools with the aim of upgrading their status to Centres of Excellence for the best of our science Students”, he said.

Fintiri also commended MAU Yola, for proving its mettle for excellence in teaching, learning, research and community service since its establishment in 1981.

In his address, Prof. Abdullahi Tukur, Vice Chancellor, MAU, called for an urgent need to address the heavy traffic along Federal highway linking the institution.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to also convert Federal Medical Centre, Yola to serve as the Teaching hospital for the university’s medical programme.

He congratulated all the graduands on their achievements and wished them success their future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 11,866 candidates successfully graduated within the period