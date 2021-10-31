Maduka

A renowned Nigerian philanthropist and the Candidate of Accord Party in Anambra State Governorship election, Dr. Godwin Maduka has been voted 2021 ‘Anambra Governorship People’s Choice ” of the Year.

In an online poll conducted by IgbereTV, and monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Maduka polled 434, 697 votes, that’s 51% of all votes to defeat other nominees, Professor Charles Soludo of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, 183, 981 votes, Chief Valentine Ozigbo of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 174, 005 votes and Senator Andy Uba of All Progressive Congress, APC, 61854 votes respectively.

The award is endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute.

Dr. Maduka is a Nigerian-American doctor, businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center.

Dr Maduka known for his philanthropic work has built over 100 houses for indigent people and widows within his community and beyond.

He also built magnificent duplexes for the King of the community, Catholic Priests , Anglican Priests, and 5 of his Aides.

The Award will be presented to him on 2nd November, 2021 at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

Recall that a renowned Philanthropist, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) and Former Rivers State first lady, Dame Judith Amaechi, were also voted ‘Man of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’ respectively.

Governor Seyi Makinde Of Oyo State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom were also voted Governors of the Year in different categories.

The prestigious Igbere TV Leadership & Excellence Awards is the nation’s well-publicised and most anticipated media award event, organised by the foremost African community TV/Online News platform, Igbere Television.

The Leadership Excellence Awards recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.