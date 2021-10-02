About two hundred US-based investors have indicated solid interest in establishing business empires in Nigeria in a bid to create job opportunities and boost the economy.

This is the outcome of the 2021 US-Nigeria Investment Summit, which held recently in New York, the United States.

Themed “Nigeria: The future of Global Business,” the second edition of the Summit featured prominent industry experts and government officials such as the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Director General of Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Ms Victoria Akai; Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprise, Mr Alex Oko among others.

Other dignitaries who graced the event include Permanent Secretary Ministry of Mines and Steel Dr. Mrs Oluwatoyin Akinlade; Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello; Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr Karl Toriola and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.

ALSO READ: World Bank approves $400m credit for Nigeria to scale up COVID-19 vaccination

Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, and Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Director-General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, represented the state at the summit.

According to the Chairman planning committee of the summit, Mr Franklin Ekechukwu, the event was organized to channel foreign direct investment into Nigeria.

His words “The Investment Summit plays a vital role in attracting and facilitating business investment and job creation by raising awareness about the wide range of opportunities and enabling vital direct connections between investors and the Nigeria economy. The Investment Summit focuses on Nigeria, The U.S, investment environment, industry trends, and new opportunities.”

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs Joyce Halliday, the vice-chairperson of the planning committee disclosed that the success recorded by the summit had about two hundred US based investors who indicated interest in establishing businesses in Nigeria which will in turn create jobs and boost the economy.

These businesses have agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and healthcare as key focus areas. The next edition will take place in 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria