•Say state witnessing infrastructural transformation

By Steve Oko

Abians in the Diaspora have congratulated Gov. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, on his 57th birthday, describing him as the Small and Medium Enterprises driver of the state.

They said that Abia State had witnessed tremendous infrastructural transformation under the watch of Gov. Ikpeazu. They commended Gov. Ikpeazu’s conscious efforts in the promotion of SMEs and made-in-Aba products which earned Abia State the status of the SME capital of Nigeria.

The diasporan Abians in a good will message commended Ikpeazu for his giant strides in rebuilding infrastructure in the state particularly in Aba which has until now suffered from decades of infrastructural decay.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters cum Executive Secretary, Abia State Diaspora Commission, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu, who signed the goodwill message on behalf of Abians in the Diaspora, said Ikpeazu had launched Abia on the global map of ingenuity.

They also lauded the Governor’s efforts in bringing Abians in the Diaspora together “to make meaningful contributions to the development of the state and critical stakeholders in the affairs of the state through the creation of the State Diaspora Commission, a fundamental platform for Abia Diasporas to participate in the governance of the state.”

