*Says implementation his targets in repositioning teachers starts January

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- AS Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Teachers Day,President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that his administration would collaborate with the military to secure schools across the country.

This was as he assured that implementation of his administration’s targets in repositioning teachers in the country would start by January,2022.

The president particularly said the Federal Ministry of Education would go into full partnership with the Federal Ministry of Defence to beef up security in schools with a view to ensuring that students and teachers were adequately protected and safe from harm.

Speaking against the backdrop of recurring cases of student and teachers abductions in schools, particularly in the northern part of the country, Buhari insisted that it was time for the full collaboration between the two ministries.

He spoke Tuesday, through his representative and Minister of State for Education, Chkwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the commemoration of the 2021 World Teachers Day,WTD, and the Presidents’ Teachers Schools Excellence Awards in Abuja.

The president,who spoke at the occasion with the theme:”Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”, said

“The ministry of education is partnering with the ministry of defence to ensure students and teachers are safe.”

Buhari,who noted that the implementation of governments promises targeted at repositioning teachers in the country had begun, stressed that most of the targets would be achieved in January 2022, adding that negotiations were ongoing to ensure teachers’ salaries was prioritized as teachers welfare remains paramount.

Hear him:”I am not going to recount the entire components/for implementation; however, the Federal Ministry of Education has commenced the pilot implementation of the increase in retirement age to 65 or 40 years of service for teachers and education officers Guidelines to ensure seamless implementation has been negotiated and outstanding salaries of affected teachers will soon be paid before December 2021.

“The revitalization and re-positioning of teachers is already on course and will significantly impact on relevant issues, pre-service training, remuneration, in-service training, retirement, special allowances and assistance to own low-cost houses etc. There will be more advocacy and consensus building with relevant stakeholders including state governments and others to realize all the targets that will re-position the 21st century teacher in Nigeria.”

In a keynote address he delivered at the occasion,he reiterated that “teachers’ welfare is paramount in the scheme of things and negotiations are ongoing to ensure that your salary is prioritized.”

But Buhari reminded the teachers that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

“I assure you that the implementation of most of the targets in the repositioning of teachers will be achieved by January 2022. However, I want you all to know that teachers’ welfare is paramount in the scheme of things and negotiations are ongoing to ensure that your salary is prioritized.

“As you celebrate the 2021 WTD, always remember that to whom much is given, much is expected,”he said.

His speech read in part:”The focus of the theme is on the role of teachers in the face of Covid-19. When schools were closed abruptly due to the novelty of the pandemic, teachers ingeniously adapted their teaching methodologies and collaborated extensively with other teachers for knowledge sharing to address the situation. Consequently, online teaching and learning became the norm and our learners were occupied effectively without the traditional in-person interaction.

“I salute the Nigerian teachers and education officers who kept faith with the profession over the years despite the obvious challenges. The World Teachers’ Day (WTD) celebration is meant to create awareness on the status of teachers in our society as enunciated by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and International Labour Organization in 1994. “UNESCO further inaugurated Teacher’s day to be marked on 5th of October every year. The intention was to institutionalize the commemoration and also motivate respective countries to revitalize the profession.

“For us in Nigeria, this is a memorable day and also the first anniversary of the renaissance of the Nigerian teacher due to the pronouncement to reposition and revitalize the teaching profession.

“The 2020 World Teachers Day in Nigeria was phenomenal as all that is needed to invigorate and revitalize the teaching profession was packaged and the Honourable Minister of Education was mandated to implement accordingly’. I am not going to recount the entire components for implementation; however, the Federal Ministry of Education has commenced the pilot implementation of the increase in retirement age to 65 or 40 years of service for teachers and education officers Guidelines to ensure seamless implementation has been negotiated and outstanding salaries of affected teachers will soon be paid before December 2021.

“I know that for Teachers to effectively be at the Heart of Education Recovery, there is need for continuous re-tooling. Teachers and all those connected with teaching and learning will henceforth undergo annual training on modern techniques of teaching and learningThis will include digital Literacy trainings in pedagogy, Information and

Communication Technology and others. Education parastatals like NTI, TRCN, CPN, NUC, NCCE, UBEC, PTDF, TETFund, and other non- governmental organizations will partner with the government to achieve this feat.

“Also, the re-introduction of Bursary awards to Education students in the Universities and Colleges of Education with the assurance of automatic employment upon graduation would encourage more students to take up offer courses in Education. Education parastatals; UBEC, TETFund, and PTDF would partner with government to commit funds to be managed by the Federal Scholarship Board who has the mandate to disburse funds to beneficiaries.

“The revitalization and re-positioning of teachers is already on course and will significantly impact on relevant issues, pre-service training, remuneration, in-service training, retirement, special allowances and assistance to own low-cost houses etc. There will be more advocacy and consensus building with relevant stakeholders including state governments and others to realize all the targets that will re-position the 21st century teacher in Nigeria.

“I assure you that the implementation of most of the targets in the repositioning of teachers will be achieved by January 2022. However, I want you all to know that teachers’ welfare is paramount in the scheme of

things and negotiations are ongoing to ensure that your salary is prioritized Ladies and gentlemen, as you celebrate the 2021 WTD, always remember that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Teachers in Nigeria and NUT are therefore implored to reflect on the past and reciprocate this landmark gesture by explicitly committing to the provision of excellent service delivery. This will complement our efforts to provide and sustain quality education for all.”

Also speaking at the occasion,the National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers,NUT,Dr. Nasir Idris, thanked President Muhammdu Buhari for what he called,”Sustenance of the President’s Teachers and School Excellence Award

and the continued hosting of the annual World Teachers’ Day Celebration at the national level. “

Noting that the “theme of the World Teachers’ Day:’The theme of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, “Teachers at theHeart of Education Recovery” is apt considering the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the education sector and tthe attendant

challenges teachers have to face and confront to ensure effective

delivery of education to all learners around the World”,Dr Idris said:”The COVID-19 crisis has expanded the role of teachers and placed greater burden on them as they were challenged to appreciate the new normal, embrace the use of technology in education, build their capacities, be resilient, creative and innovative to be able to meet the new trends and challenges of the rapidly changing world.”

“To keep teaching and learning on-going, teachers had to adopt

remote or distance learning methods, and to ensure that no learner is left behind. They also took up the duty to assess and identify learning losses and applied recovery measures such as accelerated learning programmes to reduce learning gaps.

“This means that teachers need to be adequately equipped, empowered and supported to be effective in carrying out the task of education recovery, and to meet the learning needs of all learners including the underprivileged,

disadvantaged and other vulnerable children, especially the girl child,”he said.

Speaking on insecurity in the country,he said:”Insecurity in Nigeria has taken a dangerous trend from the North to the East and West. This trend has adversely impacted on teaching and learning in our various communities across the country. We therefore call on the federal, state as well as private individuals to join hands and restore peace, order and peaceful coexistence to ensure the safety of our schools and the school communities for the good of our country.”

On implementation of National Minimum Wage,the NUT president said:”The NUT observes with dismay that some State Governments are yet to implement the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act for teachers since it was signed into law in 2018. We herewith call on the erring State Governments to implement the National Minimum Wage without further delay. May we remind them that every worker is worthy of his/her wage, especially now that our take home pay can hardly take us home.”

On payment of primary school teachers’ salaries,he said:”The NUT regrets to observe that primary school teachers’ salaries are not being paid as and when due in some States. We, therefore, call on the National Assembly in the on-going 4th Alteration Act on the 1999 Constitution, to provide for the funding of Basic Education through First Line Charge.

“It will also be of immense benefit, if the extent of contribution of the various tiers of government in the funding of Basic Education is clearly defined in the Constitution accordingly.”

On retirement age of teachers,he said:” The teachers of Nigeria will remain grateful to the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari for, among other issues, graciously granting the retirement age of teachers and education officers from 60 to 65 years of age and 35 to 40 years of service. Your Excellency, our joy will know no bound when you grant assent to the Teachers Retirement Bill into law, to ensure compliance by all employers of teachers.

‘The NUT also utilizes this occasion of the World Teachers’ Day to call on the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that the teachers of Unity Schools are allowed to organize themselves and participate in NUT activities as their trade union of choice.

“We also reiterate our concern over the non-payment of the 27.5% Professional Allowance to teachers of the Federal Government Colleges and call on the Federal Government to graciously approve payment of the said allowances for these teachers, as this would go along way to motivate the affected teachers towards optimum performance and productivity.”

He paid tribute to teachers who have paid the supreme price.

“The NUT observes with great concern the several attacks on schools and other learning institutions. Many teachers have lost their lives to bandits and terrorists across the country; others have also gone to the great beyond as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We applaud the courage of teachers who lost their lives on their lines of duty. This is a great prize paid by them and their dependants. Our tribute also goes to our dear students and pupils who lost their lives or were

adversely affected and impacted by the global COVID-19 lock down.”