By Emmanuel Daraloye

In 2017, I spoke to Superwozzy about his craft, his years at Fajuyi Hall of Obafemi Awolowo University before he went to school at FUTA, the influence of Dagrin on his craft, and others. When I inquired about his plans, he informed me that he was working on an EP.

The extended play was finally released yesterday. Seven tracks with five features. Superwozzy has been on the rise since that interview, for a guy who started by claiming to be Akobi Dagrin, he has ditched that tag for 2000 wozzy, he has been able to show the stuff he was made off via songs and once in a Blue Moon collaborations.

“Light Of The Trenches” is a nod to what Superwozzy stands for in the society, in the hood, for the average ghetto youth. He has always been for them concerning their plight in his songs.

Long before the 2020 EndSARSprotest in Nigeria, Superwozzy was already calling for their disbandment. In his 2018 single ‘The Cops, The Youth, The Government’, he chronicled the story of his bosom friend—Charles who died from internal bleeding after a fiasco with men of the Nigerian police force. He also became a target of the victimisation in the third quarter of 2020 when he was allegedly arrested with weed and charm by the Police.

Between 2018/2019, Superwozzy’s releases were on the increase, although none of it cracked the industry but it shows an artist who is hungry for success; ‘Hustle & Pray’ is a prayer, ‘Me 2 Me’ is rife with a disturbed soul state of mind, ‘Billion Dollar Dream’ encapsulates the average Nigerian desires, etc.

The EP begins with an intro that featured a hook by ‘Leopard’ of the ‘Shola’ fame. Superwozzy goes from grass to grace—prophetic, from being suicidal to chilling with his peeps at a swimming pool.

Bella Shmurda and Superwozzy take the listeners to the white syncretic church on the heavy drum laden ‘Higher’. Bella’s ambient flow meets Superwozzy energy-filled flow rap.

Braynzee—his long-time producer makes a return on ‘Many Thing’, he bounces on the piano chord, detailing his endless battle with money.

Even though he a horrendous experience with his Nympho girlfriend on ‘Billion Dollar Dreams’, that didn’t stop him from serenading Sikiratu Sidodo on the Oxlade assisted ‘Key To My Heart’. Over a dumb down trumpet and strings, the endearment words were freely churned out but the exhilarant part would be Oxlade’s hook.

At about 173K views on Youtube, Barry Jhay’s assisted ‘Gratitude’ is currently the most-watched video of Superwozzy on that app. An uptempo track that tethered to the prayer trope, a prominent feature of Superwozzy, the EP ends with a tribute to the lost soldier, beyond being a tribute ‘Survivor’ is a melancholic view of the nation.

Light of the trenches is a sonic unveiling of Superwozzy although the title is ambitious and prophetic, the artist seems to understand what’s at stake if the content of this EP is considered. Superwozzy is a work in progress, for now, the fans would have to make do with this EP while they hope he releases his debut album next year or anytime soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria