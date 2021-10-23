Says process 90% completed

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Inter-Ministerial Committee for Disposal of Federal Government’s Forfeited Assets, Friday, announced emergence of successful 68 independent valuers on forfeited assets.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Committee, Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Umar Mohammed, at a press conference on ballot picking for the independent valuers on forfeited assets coordinated by the committee in at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Mohammed who was represented by a member of the committee and Founder and Executive Director of Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, explained scope of the committee’s assignment.

Ugolor also said in line with Section 25(2)(ii) of the Procurement Act, 2007 an advert was placed on Federal Tenders Journal, and other two national dailies on February 1, 2021 for engagement of valuers to carry out the valuation of the forfeited assets, and at the expiration of the 30 days allowed for submission of Request for Proposal, RfP, which the committee received 613 proposals for the consultancy services as follows; LOT No 1- Valuation of Developed Landed Properties (Residential, Commercial, Institutional) and Underdeveloped plots of land for disposal-284 bidders; Valuation of Plant., Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Furniture and Equipment for Disposal- 229 bidders; Valuation of Water Vessels (Canoes, Boats, Yachts, Barges, Ships) for Disposal-75 bidders; Valuation of Jewelry, Ornaments and Clothing Materials for Disposal-25 bidders, total 613 bidders, while, the RfPs were publicly opened immediately following the expiration of the deadline for submission of bids at noon on Tuesday March 2, 2021, at the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He said: “The committee is saddled with the task of ensuring proper coordination of the disposal of the assets forfeited to the Federal Government and to promote a uniform, harmonized and transparent procedure to safeguard the assets recovered by the relevant agencies in line with the anti-corruption drive of this administration.

“The committee is responsible for the development of its targets/work plan to measure performance and responds to ongoing asset management audit and asset performance reports.

“The committee members signed non-disclosure forms before the commencement of the exercise to ensure that members adhere to the Code of Conduct expected of such exercise.

“In carrying out the assignment, the Committee was subdivided into three sub-committees for the effective discharge of its mandate.

“The subcommittee in charge of Valuation and Due Process carried out the technical evaluation of the bids received from interested estate surveyors that indicated interest in the disposal of the forfeited Federal Government’s assets.

He objective of the assignment is to ensure proper coordination of the disposal of the Federal Government's assets and to promote a uniform, harmoinised and transparent procedure to safeguard the assets recovered by relevant agencies in line with the anti-corruption drive of this administration.

“The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disposal of Forfeited Assets adopted competitive bidding for the engagement of Consulting Estate Surveyors and Valuers for the valuation of forfeited assets.

“The qualified valuers are as follows; LOT1- 64, LOT2-46, LOT 3- 7, and LOT4 -1. Six bids were rejected as here were submitted after the deadline for bids’ submission.

“This press conference has been called to inform members of the press and the public at large the successful bidders for LOTS 1-4 as valuers.”

However, he also explained that only clothing materials are available to be valued at the moment due to the fact that jewelries are still subject to litigation.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Committee, Ladidi Mohammed, assured successful valuers access to forfeited assets as relevant agencies including Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and others are part of the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

