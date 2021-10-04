.

In celebrating Nigeria’s 61st anniversary, the wife of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cameroon, Her Excellency, Omobolanle Olonisakin, continued her humanitarian services by donating loads of food items, cash and school supplies to communities in Yaounde to celebrate Nigeria’s national day.

Omobolanle was known for her humanitarian capacity while serving as the wife of Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff before retirement to take an Ambassadorial role in Cameroon a few months ago.

Speaking during the visit to some host communities, the soft-spoken woman was delighted in celebrating the country’s national day with good gestures as she brought smiles to the citizens of the host country.

She said: “This is a special day and an important celebration in the history of our dear country, Nigeria. We deem it fit to touch the lives of these precious children. We have come to give them hope, love and to encourage them to work hard, to succeed in life. That is why we happily bring these food items as well as school supplies for them so that they can become productive citizens in their future endeavours of this great country, Cameroon.

“We are proud of our great country, Nigeria. We are happy to be here especially on occasions like this. We can only thank God and express our delight and pray to God to help us in areas of challenges as a country.

“It is important to donate; it’s a sign of happiness and peace as well as the cordial relationship that exists between the two countries.”

Dr. (Mrs.) Omobolanle Olonisakin with spouses of officers of the Nigeria High Mission also visited Our Lady of the Resurrection Orphanage, Obili-Yaounde to extend the good gestures.

“I simply say thank you because I do not have the words to express the degree of joy in me for this great visit. It is from all over the country I get these people to assist and I lack the means to take care of them. I am therefore very grateful on their behalf,” said SR Marie Louise Messina, the directress of Our Lady of the Resurrection Orphanage, Obili-Yaounde.

