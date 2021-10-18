By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

A sixty-one year old estate agent based in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, Mr Sina Babarinde, was on Sunday morning reportedly shot to death by some yet to be identified gunmen during a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Word Parish, Basin Road, Ilorin.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victim who had a call while inside the church during the service, walked out of the church in order to properly receive the call.

Sina, according to one of the church members was about speaking with the caller from the other end, when he was shot severally on his head by the waiting gunmen.

Consequently the attackers who were within the precinct of the church also fired several shots into the air to scare away members who trooped out of the church while they ran away in a waiting car .

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday said that investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

Ajayi said that the incident happened during the 7:00 am church service of the RCCG.

He said, “Late Sina Babarinde was called on phone and as he walked out of the church to receive the call, the sound of gunshots rented the air, which drew the attention of the congregation.

ALSO READ: Auto crash claims 11 lives in Kwara

“As at the time the congregation got out of the church to see what was happening, it was discovered that the estate agent was already in the pool of his own blood.

“It was discovered that he was shot on the head”.

The Police spokesperson, who said that the commissioner of Police, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo, has directed discreet investigation into the matter, added that, “I can tell you that investigation is on high gear. The shells of the bullet used in killing the deceased have been recovered and the corpse has been deposited at the UITH for postmortem.

“People should not entertain any fear as the Police and other security agencies are working towards unraveling the situation surrounding the incident towards arresting the perpetrators and ensuring that security of lives and property of our people are well protected”.

He also said that men of the Nigeria Police have already been deployed to strategic places in the metropolis, including worship centres, to prevent such reoccurrence, assuring residents to go about their lawful businesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria