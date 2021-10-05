By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Following the recent Federal Executive Council, FEC, approval for the launch of 5G Technology in the country, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bridge Institute, DBI, Professor Mohammed Ajiya, has called on Human Resource, HR, Managers/Chief Executives Officers, CEOs, in Government Ministries Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and their counterparts in the private sector of the economy, to embrace Information and Communication Technology, ICT, and the digital revolution.

Ajiya spoke during a Breakfast meeting with Human Resources Managers and Training Executives, organized by the DBI at the headquarters of the institute in Utako District, Abuja.

The DBI President stressed the urgent need for Nigerians to key into the digital world, declaring that the future is digital, adding that with the emergence of COVID-19, a new normal, and new way of doing things has also emerged through ICT and Digital Communications.

Ajiya said “The 5G that we are talking about, the policy which has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently had already been launched in several countries. With the 5G, we are going to get so many things connected together and the future is data. So, we thought as an institution placed to train people, to raise capacity we should share what we thought the future should be.

“The Digital Bridge Institute is a creation of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), so the institute has been in existence since the year 2004 and it’s hundred per cent owned by the NCC. The main purpose of establishing this institute is to build the capacity in telecommunications, ICT and the new technology.”

Speaking on the importance of the meeting and ICT, Prof. Ajiya said: “We call it Human Resource Day because we invited heads of Human Resource to come and share with us and we share with them what we do and take you into what the future will be. We are now on the verge of what we call the Digital Revolution, some call it Industrial Revolution. We are all aware that with the emergence of COVID-19, we now have what we call the new normal, working from home or from anywhere, and not necessarily in the office.

“This is showing to us a bit of what the future holds. The future really is digital. In few years to come, the way we work now will not be the way we are going to be working, there will be overtaken by the new way of doing things.

The way of doing things hinges around technology, information technology. For you to utilize information technology, for you to use it, you must be conversant with the tools that you will use in processing and using the information technology. These tools are nothing but the computer and when I say computer, it does not necessarily mean this desktop or laptop. Our phones are also computers, and, in many cases, they are even more powerful. So, the future, whether we like it or not is going to be digital, it is coming, and we must embrace it.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of DBI, Olusegun Gbeleyi, a former Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, thanked the Human Resources managers for believing in DBI to be the trainer for their various institutions.