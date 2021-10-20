500 youths drawn from northeast attend critical training in Yola

By Umar Yusuf

As part of efforts to address the lingering leadership crisis gap and equip the youths with the critical skills to take leadership across all spheres of human endeavor, the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) has put together youths from the six states of the Northeast geo-political zone at a one-day leadership training in YOLA.

No fewer than 500 youths of various strata and professions attended the brainstorming training .l

LGI is a nonpolitical and nonprofit organization committed to creating opportunities for young people to channel their creativity, energy and aspirations to add value to their communities.

It also creates awareness amongst young people to develop interest in governance, social inclusion and participation in the democratic and political processes in Nigeria.

The training was attended by youths from across the six northeastern states of Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states.

Disclosing the rationale for establishing the NGO, founder and chairman board of trustees of LGI, Hon. Shina Abiola Peller said he deemed it necessary to float the organization so as to prod youngsters to take up leadership responsibilities in their communities and domains.

He noted that in order to boost the awareness of youth, LGI has incorporated a train the trainer model which will ensure that youths across the 36 states and Abuja as well as local government and ward levels received leadership training so as to appreciate the importance of leadership across the board.

Peller said the training will create an enabling environment for youths to cross-fertilize ideas that can proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges bedevilling the nation.

He added that the LGI will serve as a bridge of hope that will link the current generation with the next generation adding that the leadership failure is a reflection of both the leaders and the led noting that collective action need to be taken to address the crisis holistically.

Also speaking, the senator representing Adamawa central, Aishatu Ahmed Binani lauded the LGI for the initiative saying that it is the springboard which the youths needed to realize their true leadership potentials.

Binani who was represented by Hadiza Aliyu said the senator has empowered no fewer than 1,500 people in various trades and provided them with starter packs so as to enable them start on their feet.

She noted that the intervention has assisted in preventing a number of youths from going into crimes and other forms of youth restiveness being sparked by unemployment.

Also speaking, a retired army general, Mamman Yusuf thanked the founder of LGI for forming the organization adding that it is the only way in addressing youth restiveness and harnessing the potentials of our youth.

In his comment, Alhaji Sadik Daware, the national chairman North East Commodity Associations (NECAS) also pledged continued support for LGI for the nation to reap the benefits.

Vanguard News Nigeria