Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents across Osun State with vision impairment on Wednesday benefitted from the Wife of the Governor’s, Kafayat Oyetola eye care programme.

The residents numbering about 500, drawn across all local government areas in the state, including aged residents, were attended to by eye experts at the First lady’s office, Government House, Osogbo.

Beneficiaries were given optical kits while those with critical conditions were referred to the appropriate hospitals for treatment.

Speaking at the event, President Ileri Oluwa Development Initiative and wife of the Governor, said the programme was designed to enlighten residents on the need to prioritise their visual health, especially as a number of people suffering eye conditions are on the rise globally.

“Vision health is a crucial aspect of health. It is significant to effective engagement in day to day living. As we grow or age, certain eye conditions are bound to emerge which would demand medical or clinical attention. Lack of this attention or care could lead to reduced eyesight or total loss of vision.

“It has been discovered that not less than 1 billion people suffer from one eye condition or the other worldwide. This is a staggering figure when the total population of the world is considered. Many of the factors that contribute to reduced or lost vision are such that have been identified in our environment here. Some include diabetes, traumas, cataracts and infection among others.

“It is thus very important that we constantly seek care for our eyes. However, one cannot ignore the fact that even while people in our communities suffer some of these conditions, they may be unable to see the appropriate care largely because of the low level of income available to them. This is one of the reasons that informed our intervention today.

“This intervention is part of our larger medical Intervention programs to assist clearly indigent people in our State to attain good vision health. The Intervention involves health talk on care for our eyes, situation assessment of the eyes, issuance of optical kits and referral where intensive clinical intervention would be needed”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria