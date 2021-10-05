Description: Made a sketch in an online stamp png maker? Now, it’s time to put it to good use and promote your brand! Let’s learn 5 unusual ways to use the self-inking seal.

(h1) How to make your own stamp png for business promotion

There are so many articles written about increasing the value of any brand, so potentially, the business owner should be bathing in money. Why is this not happening? Because any type of promotion is expensive! In this article, we are going to reveal 5 creative ways to boost the value of your brand with the help of a simple tool – custom rubber stamps png!

You might think: why do I need the seal for business promotion? Yes, this device is used for documents, contacts, and paperwork. Yet, with the modern possibilities, you can create any impression and use it on a long-term basis in your company.

Let’s see how the wonders of a stamp maker work:

Open the graphic editor and use it to create a sketch.

Add all the necessary info and details.

Decorate your custom rubber seal with a logo.

Download the layout and send it the nearest production.

Enjoy your new promoting tool!

We have several strong reasons why making a seal with the help of a graphic editor is better than ordering expensive decoration with a company logo with stamp png all the time!

(H2) Online stamp maker and its advantages

Company owners are constantly in search of solutions: the new ways of advertising should be effective and affordable. How can such a tool as a simple stamp perform a complex ad campaign?

First of all, the layout of the stamp is can of any design. If you create it online with the help of the virtual constructor, you can choose the shape, size and elements you’d like to add. There is literally no limits for you.

Company stamp is not necessarily the combination of official info about your brand. It can be decorative, advertising, promoting, inviting, etc. You select the stamp png font, the images to add to the project, the patterns and the style of the whole seal. When you get the rubber seal, you can use for multiple purposes.

Here are our top 5 ways to use custom rubber stamps in your business:

Add impression to the stationery to personalize it. Use the seal for packaging paper. Decorate business cards with your company seal. Add an impression to the gifts. Save money for the party decoration: use the self-inking seal instead.

Eager to learn more? Continue reading and learn the useful tips of a common seal.

(h2) Personalize stationery with the impression

Nothing can make your employee feel like belonging to something huge than a brand’s logo and name everywhere. Huge companies like Google and Microsoft produce thousands of different accessories with their logo and name. You might own a Google-size company yet but nothing prevents you from adding company stamp to the stationery.

How it helps you to promote the brand:

constant reminder to the employees and the clients about your brand

increases the value of the company

looks better than a simple sheet of paper

(h2) Decorate packaging and wrappings with a custom rubber stamp png

One of the trendy inventions of the sustainable lifestyle is the eco-friendly wrapping and packaging. What does the notion “eco-friendly” include?

Produced from recyclable materials

Simple (without colorful prints) that require resources and machinery

Available for further recycle process

So we recommend you to use the common rubber seal instead of ordering an expensive packaging with a printed logo on it. It will save lots of money and bring joy to the clients and customers of your product.

Bonus tip: stamp your envelopes with logo and company name – that is how your customers will know the letter is coming from you and won’t be treated like an endless spam.

(h2) Make original business cards

We are sure that you have never thought of using the seal as a business card, right? Well, it’s another eco-friendly and money-saving hint you can use.

When using a quality graphic editor with numerous options and instruments like MyStampReady, you can create the layout of any complexity, size, and design. Get inspired by almost 300 templates and use any of them as a basis for your own work. Rectangular, triangular, round and square seals – you decide what your sketch is going to look like!

The process of using the impression for hand-made business cards is simple – just stamp any solid and thick piece of paper and enjoy the laconic and original business card.

(h2) Personalize gifts for your employees

This tip could be the part of our first recommendation, yet they are a bit different. Having the company name and logo on the boxes, envelopes, gift tags, or anniversary cards will create a strong link between your brand and the positive emotions of your workers. How so?

Imagine opening an envelope with the company stamp and seeing a bonus check inside? How would you feel about that? That’s right! People’s psychology works as simple as that! Use the stamp maker to give the positive attitude and you’ll see how the influence of your business is growing.

(h2) Use custom rubbers stamp png for making party items

Now, that’s the tip to make the whole party not just an event for eating and drinking but about your brand. Again, this tip is all about psychology! Stamp the invitations, add the impression to the napkins, place cards, small gifts, official papers, etc. – and people will connect this wonderful evening with your brand in their minds forever!

Underestimating the power of the stamp creator and the role of the small self-inking tool is a big mistake of most owners. Elevate the level of your brand now, while everyone else keeps wasting money on pompous decorations and expensive packaging.

