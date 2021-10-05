By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The state coordinator National youth service corps kebbi state, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha Thursday said that at least 846 youth corps members in kebbi state have received NYSC discharge certificates across the state.

According to him there was no celebration due to covid19 and security situation in the country, he added that 5 corps members who were found wanting during the service year are to repeat their service.

He explained that, the 846 youth corps members who served for one year successfully and safely finished without any reports of death or any crime in their host communities “the year of the passing out corps was eventful as they have positively impacted their host communities particularly those who served at schools did so well in impacting knowledge to students and pupils across the state he said.

He thanked members of his staff and the National body of NYSC for cooperation and encouragement which he said gave them the strength to work hard to achieve success in the running of NYSC programm in Kebbi state, he described the people of kebbi state as friendly and hospitable as they have not at any time receive any reports of corps members being harrassed by members of the community due to their cultures, tribe or religion and on the side of the corps members Mustapha said they have really integrated into the society through social interactions and humility with their host communities.