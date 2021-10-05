By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has commiserated with the families of five students who died in an auto crash along Kano-Katsina Road, leaving 13 others hospitalised.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar Thursday night the governor expressed shock over the untimely death of the students, describing it as tormenting.

“We were shocked over the death of our children; the five students who died in auto crash on their way to Katsina state for Zonal students meeting.

“It is sad and tormenting.

“The students involved in the ghastly motor accident around Bichi local government area are Abubakar Sulaiman, Tahir A. Dalhatu, Maryam Abdullahi, A’isha Wada Abdulsalam and Usman Abubakar Abubakar.

“While the first four are from Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, the last person is from Federal College of Education, Kano,” he stated.

He prayed for Allah’s Blessing and Forgiveness to the reposed souls and prayed for quick recovery of the thirteen other students now in hospital.

The governor also described the loss as a tragedy saying, “It is a tragedy for the state and the nation in general.

“They were young dedicated and responsible youth who chose to pursue education in order to move the society forward.

“They left us when we needed them. But our Creator, their Creator, Almighty Allah needed them the most.

“May He forgive all their shortcomings and reward their good deeds.

“On behalf of the Kano state government and the entire people of the state, I am condoling members of their families, their friends, Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, Federal College of Education, Kano, students leaders and all other students over this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has ordered a 3three-day mourning over the demise of the late students union leaders.

“We received the news of the demise of five our students from Kano axis of NANS, majority of who are students of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, following a ghastly motor accident while on their way to Katsina to attend a function.

“Man cannot question the act of God Almighty, October 28 remain a day to remember, as such, NANS zone A under the leadership of Comrade Adamu Kichinga declare a three-day mourning” the Public Relations Officer NANS Zone A, said in a statement on Thursday.

