A 44-year-old man, lge Ayodele, who swindled desperate job seekers to the tune of several millions of naira, has been nabbed in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Parading the suspect in Akure, the state commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Hammed Abodunrin, said the suspect had duped 19 victims.

Abodunrin said: “The counter-terrorist unit of the Command arrested the suspect in Okuta Elerinla, in Akure metropolis due to series of complaints by the swindled victims.

The suspect in an interview confessed that he has a network of connections of a job offer with the aid of a top government functionary.

Ige said he had collected about N2 million from his victims.

The suspect said that he collected N1.3 m from his victims for job slots in NDLEA, Civil Defence and Federal lecturing jobs after collecting their credentials.

He said that the money collected was transferred to one Mr Adu to get the fake jobs for the unsuspecting victims

The command said that every effort to resolve the matter amicably between the suspect and the victims proved abortive as the suspect repeatedly threatened the victims.

“At the expiration of our Investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for the violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code Act 2006 and other extant laws.

Abodunrin said that the NSCDC as a Security Agency detests any act of obtaining by pretence and job racketeering, the general public and desperate job hunters are to refrain from giving money to fraudsters to avoid being swindled.

