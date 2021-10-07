By Jacob Ajom

Thirty-three (33) lucky fans are set to be handed a rare privilege of dining with their favourite Super Eagles stars in Lagos.

“33” Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles and partner of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is creating this exotic window to reward their loyal consumers as well as passionate supporters of the three-time African champions.

To have the chance to dine with their favourite Super Eagles stars, fans who must have been following @33exportnigeria on Instagram will be required to name which current player in the national team has the most appearances and how many.

All answers are to be accompanied with the hashtag, #RoadToQatar22 while each participant aside from following @33exportnigeria will also be required to tag five friends to follow the page.

Since coming on board as the Official Beer of the Super Eagles, “33” Export Lager Beer has not only focused on the team alone, but it has always treated with great esteem the fans who are fondly referred to as the ‘12th player’ in every match

Aside from this fresh innovation to reward fans’ loyalty, “33” Export Lager has consistently raised the bar; providing an eclectic atmosphere around every Super Eagles’ game.

The premium brand has always made available mouth-watering prizes and gift items to reward the fans who through the rain and sunshine stay solidly behind the national team.

