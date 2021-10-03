By Chris Onuoha

A maiden edition of Children bible quiz competition held at the Ever Faithful God Ministry in Igando, Lagos, was described as a laudable one, capable of changing the situation of insecurity in the country.

The clerics who were witness to the event affirmed that the benefits of training children in a Godly way must not be over-emphasised, adding that such exercise if adopted by religious bodies will help to mould them positively, so that when they grow up, they will not depart from the scriptural tenets.

The participants, eight in number and from the age 15 downwards were drilled with questions drawn from the bible by 4 the judges who moderated the competition. They kids who answered the questions without any help from books or electronic gadget dazzled the audience in their knowledge of the bible.

However, as the competition became intense with barrage of questions from the moderators including recitation of bible verses and others, three winners emerged at the end. They are Angel Anayo as the overall winner, Happiness Omorogbe in the second position while Joy Gideon clinched the third position. The three winners were rewarded with award plaques, cash prize and special grant to embark on entrepreneurial or vocational training of their choice while other participants got consolation prizes for participating and to encourage them.

Special guest at the event, Prophet Dr. Anthony Ilechukwu, General Overseer, Holy Ghost Ministries International said the training of the children in a proper and Godly way, either at home, in the school or by the society in general has been ignored by those concerned, giving room to the numerous vices and criminality that the world is grappling with today.

“The truth is that we are in the end time. If anybody is not in Christ, he is in crisis. The shaking we see in the world today is as a result of people being far from God and reality. In the old days, instructions and molding of characters start from the family, to the church, and after church comes the government, but today, it is a different story.

“Another crisis we face today is that some churches and prophets are not speaking for God. They are after material things and wealth. Anybody who wants to serve God in truth will suffer persecution, but the so called men of God are afraid to speak the truth, following the ways of the world because of material gains,” Ilechukwu said.

Pastor Kenneth Amobi Chukwunonso, the convener and the General Overseer, Ever Faithful God Ministry, Igando, said that the essence of the quiz competition is about bringing up children in the way of the Lord and nurturing them to grow with it.

“We have looked at the society today and saw that in a no distance time, if nothing is done, our children will no longer be interested in the things of the Lord. We organised this bible quiz competition in other to bring children close to God and build the spirit and habit of reading the word of God in the bible, understand it well and applying its tenets in everyday life.

“This initiative was also born out of need for the world to know that the children are the future of the gospel. We will hand it over to them someday, and if we do not lay a good foundation, they may not be bold to stand on their own. We are also making a statement that bible knowledge should start from the tender age,” Amobi said.

The clergy also said that the main target being the children is to groom them to be God fearing citizens, because so many bad things are happening in the societies today which are caused by the youths.

“If these young ones will walk with the fear of God, crime will never cross their mind. I believe that if we lay a good foundation, they will know that evil is not good,” he added.

Also speaking, Eucharia Amobi, wife of the General overseer said; “It has not been easy with us as mothers. I would use this opportunity to tell mothers that children need special upbringing and care in a proper way God has admonished us in the scripture, so that the insecurity challenges we are facing in the country today will be reduced.”

Meanwhile, various activities featured during the programme that comprised drama, bible verse recitation, presentation of Bible intelligence quotient level by children of 4 years downward age. There was also a sermon demonstration by Miss Angel Anayochukwu who preached on the importance of raising godly children.

The quiz has been billed to be an annual event that will accommodate other denominations. This, according to the organiser is to bring the body of Christ together. He also noted that church as a body of Christ should be one, adding that such togetherness will work against divisive tendencies noticed among churches.