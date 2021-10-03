By Dayo Johnson

Three persons reportedly died in a boat mishap in Iyasan and Ugbonla areas in Ondo State, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Two of the victims, Oki Michael and Omogbehin Adebayo died in lyansan, lrele council area while another victim died in Igbenefa, Ilaje council area of the state.

The state Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin confirmed this in Akure, the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the boat mishap in lgbenefa occurred at night when a speed boat collided with a bigger wooden boat on the high sea which led to the death of one person while four passengers were seriously injured.

The command’s spokesperson, Olufemi Omole, said in a statement that “ It is high time our people placed a premium on the value of human life; we have warned repeatedly that no transporter or passenger should travel the waterways without putting on their Life Jackets.

“Henceforth, the Command Marine Special force would be on patrol and violators be arrested.

He said that the command would start arresting boat/ferry transporters and their passengers who repeatedly violate safety rules on waterways.

Abodunrin pointed out that the Command “will no longer tolerate the lackadaisical attitude of boat transporters who are only concerned with loading goods and passengers without ensuring their safety.

The commandant lamented the previous boat mishap at Ilaje Local Government Area which claimed the life of one passenger leaving fifteen others wounded as a result of overspeeding and refusal to use life jackets.

According to him refusal to wear life jackets while plying the waterways will no more be tolerated.

He also affirmed the Command’s continuous collaboration with the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Igbokoda in the arrest of suspected Illegal dealers in petroleum products, vandals, oil bunkers and enforcement of safety rules on waterways.

