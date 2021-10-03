By Gabriel Olawale

The much-anticipated crusade titled “Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris” will commence on Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The October edition, which is the third phase of the online global phenomenon, will be held by 6 pm GMT+1 daily.

Hundreds of millions participants have registered from over 200 countries worldwide.

There are also millions of streaming stations put in places for the healing services. While hundreds of millions of virtual centers have also been set ups.

Also, on sight viewing centers in various cities, communities and villages across those countries have also been put in place for participants.

The program has put smiles on the faces of millions of people since its inception in September 2020, and more especially for the March and July 2021 editions.

One of the multiple testimonies was that of a lady identified as Roseline who appeared to have reached the end of her rope; she was suffering from mixed connective tissue disease and interstitial lung disease.

Both conditions left her bedridden, hooked up to an oxygen tank, and without any real hope of recovery but she received her healing during the Healing Services of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy.

However, Pastor Chris said there will be “lots and lots of testimonies” for the October edition of the healing service.

He added that “the world hasn’t seen anything yet!” in terms of what God will do in this edition.

However, to be part of the program, one needs to Register or visit www.healingstreams.tv/virtual and create a virtual healing center, to which you can invite friends and family to watch the Healing Services with you.