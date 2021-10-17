2,500 youths trained in Under 45 CEO's Business Summit in Onitsha

Founding President of Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation, UDUF, Onitsha, Dr. Smart Ezuma, delivering his welcome address during the Under-45 Business Summit in Onitsha, Anambra State.

From left: Coordinator Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Anambra State, Engr, Onopede Adeoye; Team leader, MIRSAL Micro Finance Bank, Mr Tochukwu Akunna; Director SME, department, Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce Anambra State, Mrs Lilian Nwokolo and representative of Deputy Director NAFDAC, Anambra State, Mrs. C N.N. Michael, during the interactive section of the summit.

A cross section of under-45 CEOs during the business summit in Onitsha.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

No fewer than 2500 youth below 45 years, have been trained in the Business Repositioning Summit, held by Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation, UDUF, in Onitsha.

The summit which held at C.J. Patterson Auditorium, All Saints Cathedral Onitsha Anambra State, entitled, Under 45 CEO’s Business Summit, in an initiative of UDUF, designed from the of its objective number four and to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on businesses.

UDUF objective number four among, other things, includes engaging and empowering individuals and families, particularly young business owners, entrepreneurship students and unemployed youths with resources to achieve their career goals.

Delivering his welcome address, Founding President of UDUF, Dr Smart Ezuma, noted that many people start a business with the mind of making instant profit, only to be disappointed when their plans did not materialize.

He said that such situation could be avoided by taking time to plan the necessary steps to achieve success, which includes getting organized, keeping detailed records, analyzing ones competition.

Others includes being creative, staying focused, being ready to make sacrifice, providing quality service and being consistent, just as being flexible and having good planning and organizational skills.

Key note speaker of the Under 45 CEO’s Business Summit, with the theme, “Business repositioning for a new global economy” and Director General, Onitsha Business School, Prof. Olusegun Sogbasan, said that any business that focused only on making money and dies not consider making gains does nor survive.

“Business is not buying and selling, done by traders, a business man is that person that is always available to deliberately make case for an identifiable needs.

“So any business that comes with profit without gain will not survive the test of time.

“If you cannot see the gain of a business, the profit of the business is not sustainable.

“So a businessman should always be concerned with gains of the business, and businessmen should imbibe the spirit of direction, determination, distinction and discipline if he must succeed.

Other speakers during the Business Summit were Deputy Director NAFDAC, Anambra State, Mrs. C N.N. Michael, Anambra State Coordinator Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Engr, Onopede Adeoye, Director SME, department, Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce and Team leader, MIRSAL Micro Finance Bank, Mr Tochukwu Akunna.

