By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of efforts in making Lagos a 21st century economy, the State Government has expressed commitment to support Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in the state, particularly players within the agribusiness space.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, gave the assurance in Lagos on Monday, at the flag-off of the foutyh edition of the State Ministry of Agriculture Entrepreneurship Development Institute’s Training Programme.

Olusanya, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, explained that the support was necessary because of the immense contributions of SMEs to the State’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, as well as the need to see them create more values in the agriculture land space.

According to her: “I will like to assure you of the constant support of Mr. Governor to all SMEs in the state, particularly players within agribusiness space. He is aware of your immense contribution to the state’s GDP and would like to see you create more value in agriculture.

“I want to congratulate you for having been selected for this training that would propel you towards your financial empowerment. Specifically, I charge all particularly participants from the Lagos Agricprenuership Programme, LAP, to appreciate the resources Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration is investing in you.

“There are so many out there craving for the opportunities that have been bestowed upon you on a platter of gold. Please, I will not want you to take all these for granted. Remember, to whom much is given, much is expected,” the commissioner stated.

She explained that the EDI is a window for pre-qualification of micro, small and medium enterprises towards access to funds dedicated by the Federal Government for small business growth.

Olusanya, said, one of such funds is the Agricultural Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), which is an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee being managed by the CBN in a bid to support and complement the Federal Government’s efforts at promoting small and medium agri-businesses as a vehicle for sustainable economic development and employment generation.

“Since inception, four cohorts have been trained, which translate to a total of 139 trained applicants: 61 independent applicants and 78 Lagos Agripreneurship Program (LAP)-sponsored applicants.

“As you may be aware, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) is a CBN-accredited centre for development of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial capabilities amongst Nigerians.

“The Institute is expected to provide tools, techniques and framework for managing all functional areas of a business enterprise including production, marketing, personnel and finance,” Olusanya stated.