Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta ZState

A Political Pressure group has called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to run for President in the forthcoming election in 2023, saying that his unbeatable record for youth empowerment and engagement is needed to revive the economy.

Okowa has the ability to identify and assemble credible technocrats with socio Political background to run the affairs of government .

Speaking during during an interview section with journalists yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, the President of Oxygen Movement, Mr. Larry Eduvie Efekodha appealed to the leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider the qualities of governor Okowa while planning for 2023 elections.

“Governor Okowa is a true Democrat with an insatiable appetite for Prosperity that can make Nigeria a great Nation again.

“Okowa is a real Politician that has engaged more youths in government than any government in Nigeria

“His ability to maintain Peace to the grass root level while maintaining steady economic growth is second to non “