Bola Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The All Progressive Congress, APC Lagos Chapter Executives has said the party would ensure Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerges as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Organising Secretary of the party in Lagos, Comrade Ayodele Adewale, stressed that APC under the Chairmanship of Cornelius Ojelabi would ensure that the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerges President come 2023.

The former chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Adewale thanked the party leadership for believing in him said: “I am more committed to working with the leadership of Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi as Chairman of APC Lagos State.

“We shall do far greater things for our Party, our dearest Lagos State, and country, Nigeria.

“We shall work hard to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria