By Tordue Salem

Benue Guber Aspirants from Vandeikya under the auspices of JKP Initiative have held talks with the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Benue State, and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr George Akume ahead of the primaries in 2022.

Top governorship aspirants on the platform on Thursday, 30th September 2021 paid a visit to the Minister to pledge their loyalty to him and the party, on the occasion of the 61st Independence Day.

The Governorship aspirants include Prof. Terhemba Shija, ESV Godwin Ityoachimin Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun, Arc. Bernard Yisa, Mr. Paul Uyeh and Dr. John Tsuwa.

Akume who gave the train of aspirants, a warm reception, also commended their unity and show of brotherliness, as he expressed satisfaction with their conduct so far.

The Minister, received with warmth and enthusiasm, the idea of the next governor of Benue State, of Kunav (Vandeikya)extraction.

The Governorship aspirants at the meeting also threw their weight behind the ambition of the former Sen. Akume to be the next National Chairman of the APC.