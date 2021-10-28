….Explain Fayemi’s absence at meeting

By Dayo Johnson & Olasunkanmi Akoni

CHAIRMAN of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has said that former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, is capable of leading Nigeria, adding that Tinubu is doing his best as leader of the South-West.

Akeredolu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, during a visit to Tinubu’s residence at Bourdillon, in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, said the governors in the region believe in the leadership of the former Lagos State governor.

Speaking with newsmen after the visit, Akeredolu said: “We held the South-West Governors’ Forum meeting. After the meeting, we deemed it fit to come over and visit our leader, who has returned home successfully and is hale and hearty.

“We have come to show our love for him and thank God on his behalf.

“He has been receiving visitors here. This place has turned into Mecca. We are here as part of the pilgrims.

“The National leader of APC remains one. Most of us in the Southwest believe in his leadership and it shows that he’s doing his best to lead us.

“He is not only the leader of the Southwest but also the National leader of the APC in Nigeria. But we in the Southwest first lay claim to him as our leader.”

Why Fayemi was absent —Akeredolu

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu explained why his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Fayemi, was absent.

Governor Fayemi was conspicuously absent during the Bourdillon visit. Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure said: “Governor Fayemi was with us at the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at the Lagos House in Marina. He had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt where he was billed to attend the NBA Conference dinner.

“He sent his apology to Asiwaju as well as his good wishes. The rest of us who visited Asiwaju’s residence tendered same and extended Fayemi’s good wishes.”

