Deputy National Chairman, South-West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), Senator Adesoji Akanbi, has congratulated National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his safe return to the country.

Akanbi, who addressed newsmen on the safe return of Asiwaju to the country with sound health, described the APC leader, saying: “Asiwaju is like an open book, all well monitored. If he talks, it is news. So there is little or nothing that is hidden about his recent trip abroad. The good thing is that he is back, looking good and healthy. So we are glad that he is back very healthy and sound. That’s the good news.”

Akanbi, speaking on Tinubu’s personality, said: “Asiwaju is a pathfinder and a problem solver, he plans ahead. He doesn’t dwell on the mistakes of the past. He learns from the past and moves on. At the moment, he is the man that is the unifying force for the country. And the good aspect is that, we could see his records since he was the governor of Lagos and after he left, till today.

“Look at his team then and look at where most of them are today. He is result oriented and I can safely tell you that he believes in equity, fairness and justice. I can go on and on to say more. And he is a very consistent person,” Akanbi added.

Commenting on Tinubu’s political aspiration for the Presidency in 2023, he said: “As you are aware, Asiwaju has not spoken on this matter. The initiative belongs to SWAGA 23. With SWAGA’ 23, we believe intelligently that SWAGA started for the good of the country, and it is more like a rallying point, which started from the regions and we believe that so far so good, like our leaders in the North too want equity and justice by conceding to give the presidential ticket to a Southerner.

“That is why the South-West wants to put our best candidate out there. Let’s assume that eventually, all concede to a Southern ticket. This move of ours will galvanize APC to win the forthcoming election. Asiwaju is a fantastic person, in a fantastic position, his friends are all over.”

On whether Nigerians will vote for APC in the next presidential election, Akanbi noted that the next presidential election is not going to be about the party, but about the individual.

“That’s is why we are resolute on Tinubu. He has friends across the board, across the country. Truly, he is a Nigerian and that goes beyond party lines. So, it won’t be about the APC or any party, it will be about the individual,” Akanbi asserted.

Asked if Tinubu has come back to develop democracy and Nigeria’s economy, as the APC national leader has claimed, the SWAGA scribe said:

“We can look back at the IGR of Lagos State when he was the governor of the state, and look at where the IGR of that state is today. You can see the template of Lagos then and the progressive template till date. And we can also note Lagos, to be the fastest growing economy so far in the whole of Africa.

“Lagos has at least done well in the last 20 years and that is a fact. Lastly, I can say that Tinubu has been tested and we in SWAGA’ 23 and most Nigerians, will rather trust such a person for a presidential candidate come 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria