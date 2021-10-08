By Omezia Ajayi – Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, has described the position of the Southern Governors’ Forum on zoning as untenable, saying the North will not be intimidated by anyone to cede power to the South in 2023.

Jaji, the immediate past chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Security and Intelligence, in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, said all the talks about fiscal federalism and collection of Value Added Tax, VAT by states are part of the grand scheme by southern governors to wrestle power from the North.

According to him, the idea of zoning is killing Nigeria’s democracy, and most advocates of zoning are only being sentimental.

His words: “When a group of people sat down and talk about zoning, it is about sentiments.

In politics, you don’t zone everything but because we are not yet mature and advanced, the issue of zoning is coming up. I think the issue of zoning always comes up because we want to remain as one.

“The political diversity we have today was because of regional politics we have been playing all the time since 1999 till date.

“Why I am saying regional leadership is because if our president comes from the North, it is believed that people from that place will benefit more from his leadership. That is why people are respecting the issue of zoning.

“On this issue of zoning, for now, that we have to allow it to happen is not the best. It is only killing our democracy.

“Because you cannot say you want somebody from the South or North to be president even to the detriment of other Nigerians. It is not possible. We are still learning but in a hard way.

“Let whoever is going to emerge as president in 2023 be on people’s mandate and not on zoning arrangements.”

Jaji also advised the APC to jettison the idea of zoning and throw its presidential contest open.

“That is the right thing to do, honestly. Whoever wants to contest let him contest. Because if you take Zamfara for example, the reason the governor said he wants to zone the ticket to central is that he has sentiments.

“Anybody who says he wants to zone presidency is because of sentiments and not interest of the followers. Because interest is allowed in politics and sentiments is a cancer in our politics.

“How many people sat on the table for agreement? Are they up to a million? The answer is no.

“Maybe they are not up to 10. So how can one million people sit and take a decision for more than 200 million people? Can that be possible? And we are saying we are in a democracy?

“It is not possible. But what I am saying is that the idea of zoning or power shift to the south, as I have kept on saying, can only be achieved in the name of national unity but not intimidation.

“If you say you want to intimidate somebody from the north, that you want to do this, it will not happen,” he stated.

VAT debate

According to him, the debate on the issue of collection of Value Added Tax VAT by states as being championed by Southern Governors is designed to for e the North to concede the presidency in 2023.

He said; “The reason that this zoning cannot work today is that what the southern governors are trying to do on the issue of VAT is to frustrate everybody from the north.

“Because what brought about this issue of VAT was embezzlement from the coffers that you and I have together. But somebody is claiming let us get this because you cannot get it from infrastructure.

“Who brought that infrastructure to your state? Who made it possible? It is not my money or your money.

“It is government money. That is the reason why I said earlier when the southern governors came together and said that we have agreed that power must go to the south. How can it be possible? There are PDP and APC, governors.”

Jaji added that the North is not afraid of the VAT agitations by the South, explaining that the North is only concerned about national unity.

“It is not that the North is afraid of VAT. The reason is because we said we are one. Why are they trying to remove themselves from the pot that we are eating together? So we are only jittery of the unity not because of what we are going to lose.

“We are not going to lose anything. If the VAT is controlled by some state governors, there is nothing we will suffer.

“The other arrangement if they come on board, they will see that the governors who said they want VAT will cry more than what you think.

“We are making plans on behalf of the North and if not because of the unity of the country, we are 100% ready to say let them have the VAT and you will see what is going to happen and our plans will 101% supersede their own arrangement. But because we believe in one Nigeria, if we are okay, what of the unborn children?

“So, we have to think of one Nigeria because it is important. Not VAT, or anything but one Nigeria.

“That is the reason you will see some of the governors from the North are making this noise about the VAT not because of anything.

“All the 19 governors will not yield that result. If you go to Nasarawa what you can do there does not require much investment. You do it and see results. It will spring up easily. We will all enjoy it.

“There are so many things and all we need to do is to continue to be one nation.

“Even the issue of fiscal federalism that people are talking about, all this is because of 2023. They are all saying this because of 2023. They feel the only way they can get it right or get the ticket or mandate is through intimidation.

“It will not work. You can only win somebody’s heart by being polite and friendly. But so long as you continue to pursue somebody with all sorts of intimidation and what have you, nobody will take it.

“Politics is a game of numbers. There is no way you can take away that word from politics. Look at how the previous people, Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Abiola, and others.

“The issues are all centred around 2023. After 2023, there will be Nigeria. There will be politics again.

“There is 2027 and beyond. We have to think of something that can work beyond 2023,” he added.

