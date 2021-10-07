.Flags-off SWAGA group in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid loud ovation, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, expressed support for the presidential bid of National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, in 2023 general polls, saying, he has the quality to lead the nation.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark at the official launch of a campaign group, Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA’23, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, clad in traditional attire with APC insignia, was ushered in with a loud ovation as he arrive the venue.

SWAGA’23 is a campaign group championing the cause for the candidacy of the former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential poll.

The group had on Monday, commenced aggressive consultations with stakeholders and power-blocs in Lagos state for endorsement of Tinubu for President in 2023.

The group had flooded Lagos metropolis with various Tinubu’s posters for the presidential contest.

Tinubu’s posters for the poll were already pasted in many strategic areas of the state, such as: Ojota, Maryland, Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando, Ojuelegba among others.

The group commenced a week-long sensitization, consultations and mobilisation tour in Lagos with visits to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos divisions, soliciting for their support.

Sanwo-Olu, in his address at the launch, praised members for their doggedness, action, vision and commitment to the cause.

“You can see that Lagos has kept the best for the last. With your Action, Passion and Vision the mission is achievable,” he stated.

APC chieftain, Senator Ganiu Solomon, said Tinubu has demonstrated leadership and mentorship. “If we want progress in Nigeria, we have to present Tinubu as our presidential candidate and vote him in,” he added.

A professor of Ecotoxicolgy, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Adebayo Otitoloju, in his address, titled; ‘Credentials of the next President of Nigeria,’ said the country needed someone who can steer its ship in the right direction.

“A politician who is able to read the needs of the people, someone who can set up political machinery to achieve set tasks, a leader of leaders committed to the unity of the country. These attributes and more can be found in the National Leader of APC, Tinubu,” he added.