By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Convener, New Nigeria Group, NNG, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has said he will run for presidency of Nigeria in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because the party shares some policies and attitudes with the NNG.

Ohuabunwa, who stated this at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, while commissioning the Faculty of Pharmacy building named after him, explained that the country needs a president with a private sector background who has the capacity to motivate the nation to attract investment and create wealth and businesses.

He disclosed that he has managed many successful businesses which makes him one of the most experienced hands to lead the country.

Ohuabunwa lamented that the country has been broken into bits by those who have no understanding on how to create teams out of groups and build a nation out of a country.

“We have come to the point where we have made a decision that we are going to run on the platform of the PDP.

“We found that PDP has a couple of things that are in consonance with us in terms of policy and attitude with what we are proposing in the new Nigeria group.

“There are issues with leadership and not with the party .Parties are platforms, but it is the leader that does what he ought to do which will reflect the party that he represents.

We have found that PDP is more credible and would boost credible opportunities we have. Luckily for us we have been fundamental members of the PDP since 1988.

“We didn’t register to run for office, but needed to participate in the political evolution and supporting political thought and developing strategy to support those in leadership.

“Now that we have come to that point, we are seriously considering running on the PDP platform. The formal announcement will come soon.”

He noted that Nigeria has never had people with the right temperament, empathy, emotional intelligence and understanding to treat the citizens equally, stressing that the nation would be united any day justice and fairness is enthroned into the system.

“My chances are very high. There is a season for everything. Nigeria is looking for a solution for its problems.

“We have tried the kind of leaders we have seen and we have seen that they don’t have the ability to pull the country together.

“Nigeria needs two critical things. It needs a man who knows how to motivate the country to create wealth. Wealth is the issue we have because poverty is ravaging us.

“We need to have a person with a private sector background, who has been finding and running businesses, running private sector organizations like NESG, MAN and understands how wealth is created.

“This is what we are going to infuse Nigeria; to attract investments that will create jobs and businesses. Businesses will create wealth which will drive away poverty that is the principal thing.

“The second is to unite and heal our nation. The country has been broken into bits by those who have no understanding on how to create teams out of groups, how to build a nation out of a country. Design a regime of equity, fairness and justice.

“The moment we have equity, justice and fairness, Nigeria will be united. We are going to train a country that fears God, where God will be the one that rules the nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria